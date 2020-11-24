CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — November 24, 2020: Biden Is Official — Covid-19 Survival Rates Are Improving — Powerhouse Diplomat" Linda Thomas-Greenfield

1. Trump Administrator Opens Door to Biden Transition 

What You Need To Know:

Following the announcement of certification of votes in Michigan, the General Services Administration officially announced the transition to a Biden administration.

2. It’s Official: Michigan Certifies Election Results For Biden Win

What You Need To Know:

All eyes were on Michigan on Monday, as the State Board of Canvassers met to vote on certifying the state’s election results. In a vote of 3 to 1, the board voted to certify the election results, giving the stamp of approval on President-elect Joe Biden’s win in the state.

3. Coronavirus Update: New Study Shows Those Covid-19 Survival Rates Are Improving

 

What You Need To Know:

An analysis by the medical website STAT shows that patients who must be hospitalized for Covid-19 are surviving at higher rates than at the beginning of the crisis.

4. “Powerhouse Diplomat” Linda Thomas-Greenfield is Biden Cabinet Pick

What You Need To Know:

As the rocky transition from the Trump administration to a Biden White House plods along, the President-elect is moving ahead with his plans and appointments.

5. What Does Biden’s Win Mean For The State Of The Stock Market?

 What You Need To Know:

The election results are in, but what does that mean for the stock market? The financial markets are bound to see some sort of impact, but according to analysts research, that impact is largely based on whether a new party is taking over the White House or not.

