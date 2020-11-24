CLOSE
Netflix Removes ‘Chappelle’s Show’ After Dave Chappelle Points Out The Jig

Dave Chappelle has a friend in Netflix...

David Letterman x Dave Chappelle

Source: Mathieu Bitton / Netlfix

Dave Chappelle has obviously been getting his swole on during the past few years but the man didn’t have to lift a finger to flex some muscle over at Netflix.

After explaining that he wasn’t getting a dime from Chappelle’s Show streaming online a few weeks ago during his stint on Saturday Night Live, Dave done went and pulled some strings and had his classic sketch series removed from the Netflix library. According to Variety, Netflix decided to pull the ViacomCBS-owned show at the request of Chappelle. The man even went as far as imploring an audience of fans to boycott Chappelle’s Show any chance they get.

“If you ever liked me, if you ever thought there was anything worth while about me, i’m begging you, please don’t watch that show. I’m not asking to boycott any network. Boycott me!”

Netflix understood where Dave was coming from and being that they’ve worked together for some hilarious comedy specials, they decided to honor his wish and remove his series from their catalogue. Still, HBO Max, Comedy Central and CBS All Access will continue to bank off the man’s legacy and we doubt they’ll give up that golden goose.

“That’s why I like working for Netflix,” Dave said. “I like working for Netflix because when all those bad things happened to me, that company didn’t even exist. And when I found out they were streaming Chappelle’s Show, I was furious. How could they not – how could they not know? So you know what I did? I called them and I told them that this makes me feel bad. And you want to know what they did? They agreed that they would take it off their platform just so I could feel better.”

Props to Netflix for having Dave’s back like that.

Netflix Removes ‘Chappelle’s Show’ After Dave Chappelle Points Out The Jig  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

