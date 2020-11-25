Baltimore County Public Schools Close Due To Ransomware Attack

All Baltimore County Public Schools are closed Wednesday (November 25).

It’s due to a network issue caused by a ransomware cyber attack.

Here is the latest update: Baltimore County Public Schools can now confirm we were the victim of a Ransomeware cyber attack. This caused systemic interruption to our network information systems. Our BCPS technology team is working to address the situation. Updates as available. — Mychael Dickerson (@DMDForward) November 25, 2020

Baltimore County Public Schools released this statement:

“We are aware that BCPS has been the victim of a ransomware attack. Our Office of Information Technology is working closely with them to offer technical assistance and guidance. We do not have any reason to believe that Baltimore County Government systems have been compromised, but the County’s Information Technology team is closely inspecting our network and all devices out of an abundance of caution, and has put in place additional security measures. We will continue to work with BCPS to help address this issue so that remote learning can resume as soon as possible.”

The Teachers Association of Baltimore County is telling parents to leave computers off and not turn it on until they hear back from BCPS.

Source: CBS Baltimore

