Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — November 25, 2020: Pass a Stimulus Package — Republican Faces Backlash — U.S. Infections Could Double

1. Economists Letter: Pass a Stimulus Package

What You Need To Know:

Well over 100 economists have signed an open letter calling on Congress to put together another stimulus package to help Americans still suffering from the physical and economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

2. Iowa Republican Steve King Faces Backlash After Questioning Kamala Harris’ Ancestry

What You Need To Know:

Republican Congressman Steve King of Iowa is facing backlash after asking Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on social media whether she descended from “slaves or slave owners.”

3. Coronavirus Update: U.S. Infections Could Double Before Biden Takes Office

 

What You Need To Know:

According to the Washington University in St. Louis forecasting model, the U.S. will almost double the number of Covid-19 infections in the next two months, reaching a staggering 20 million cases by January 20.

4. Shooting of Black Man in Omaha Sparks Protests

What You Need To Know:

Protests in Omaha, Nebraska erupted over the weekend after police fatally shot 35-year-old Kenneth Jones.

5. Small Businesses Maintain Their Rightful Place As The U.S. Economy’s Backbone

What You Need To Know:

Small businesses are on the rise reaching their highest quarterly level on record at 40%, building on the 883,000 plus business applications submitted during the second quarter of 2020.

Everyone Is Counting On Black Women Again To…

Black women invested in this election with the promise that their votes would produce action towards legislation eradicating blocked accessways…
11.24.20
David Dinkins, First Black Mayor Of New York…

David N. Dinkins, the first and only Black person to hold the post of mayor in the city of New…
11.24.20
Meet Shuwanza Goff, The Black Woman Who Will…

Goff will help lead efforts to help propel Biden's legislative efforts through Congress, which includes policies promising to lengthen, ensure,…
11.24.20
21-Year-Old Breonna Taylor Protest Leader Hazma ‘Travis’ Nagdy…

Community members are reeling over the death of a promising young activist whose life was cut short on Monday during…
11.24.20
‘Blessed’: Linda Thomas-Greenfield Would Be Just Second Black…

Linda Thomas-Greenfield became the first Black person who Biden tapped to be part of his cabinet. If confirmed, she would…
11.24.20
Why Biden Needs A Black Secretary Of Health…

While placing a Black person in positions of power is not the cure-all to reverse 400 years of systemic racism,…
11.24.20
Impeached Racist President’s Son Got The ‘Rona

Everyone could have predicted this one. Donald Trump's namesake son has tested positive for the Coronavirus.
11.23.20
Black Voters In Philadelphia Speak Out, Credit ‘Ancestors’…

Philadelphia's Black voters reflect on the 2020 election.
11.20.20
Trump-Loving Pastor Who Said He Wouldn’t Catch COVID…

There's a Trump-loving Pastor out in Virginia who is currently recovering from the coronavirus after publicly saying it wasn't possible…
11.20.20
Symone Sanders Potential White House Press Secretary Under…

According to published reports, President-elect Joe Biden is considering the former senior adviser for the Biden-Harris campaign for the position…
11.20.20
