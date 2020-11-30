CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

3 More Ravens Players Test Positive For COVID-19

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
NFL: NOV 15 Ravens at Patriots

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

As of Sunday, 3 more Ravens players have tested positive for COVID-19.

That’s according to NFL and ESPN.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

These new additions to the COVID-19/Reserve List bring the total to at least 12. Eight Ravens staff members have also tested positive for COVID-19.

The Ravens are expected to play the Steelers on Tuesday, December 1 at 8 p.m.

Willie Snead, quarterback Lamar Jackson, running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins, offensive linemen Patrick Mekari and Matt Skura and defensive linemen Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams and Justin Madubuike will not play in that game.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

3 More Ravens Players Test Positive For COVID-19  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Cecilia Rouse Will Be The First Black Person…

Joe Biden tapped Cecelia Rouse to be the next chairperson of the Council of Economic Advisers. If confirmed by the…
11.30.20
Black Folks Won’t Forget All The Ways People…

The election results are official, but for many Black voters, concerns about efforts to disenfranchise their ballots this year will…
11.30.20
Symone Sanders And Karine Jean-Pierre Land Key Roles…

Symone Sanders and Karine Jean-Pierre were part of a historic all-female communications team that will serve Joe Biden and Kamala…
11.30.20
Oregon Community Rallies Around Black Teen Fatally Shot…

Aidan Ellison, a 19-year-old Black man, was fatally shot in the chest on November 23 by a white man named…
11.30.20
Will A Black Woman Be Appointed To Kamala…

Black Lives Matter activists and other prominent Black political leaders want to ensure that the Senate includes a Black woman…
11.30.20
People Think Trump OK’d Iran’s Nuclear Scientist Assassination…

Regardless of which country launched the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran's top nuclear scientist, there seems to be one unverified…
11.30.20
Racist Landlord Gets Fraction Of Max Prison Time…

A racist white man who rented property to a Black family with children was given a delayed, light prison sentence…
11.30.20
Everyone Is Counting On Black Women Again To…

Black women invested in this election with the promise that their votes would produce action towards legislation eradicating blocked accessways…
11.24.20
David Dinkins, First Black Mayor Of New York…

David N. Dinkins, the first and only Black person to hold the post of mayor in the city of New…
11.24.20
Meet Shuwanza Goff, The Black Woman Who Will…

Goff will help lead efforts to help propel Biden's legislative efforts through Congress, which includes policies promising to lengthen, ensure,…
11.24.20
Close