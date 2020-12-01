CLOSE
Baltimore County Schools To Resume Virtual Learning Wednesday

Digital binary data world

Source: Yuichiro Chino / Getty

The Baltimore County Public Schools system said virtual classes will resume Wednesday following a ransomware cyber attack last week.

Before classes resume, students with HP or Windows-based devices should run through a checklist to see if their devices are compromised. Click here to learn more about that process.

On Sunday, the school district said Chromebooks were not affected by the attack.

It’s unclear who the hackers are and how much money they want.

Source: CBS Baltimore

