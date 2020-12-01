WATCH: What You Need To Know — December 1, 2020: Biden’s Historic Nominations & Appointments — The Trump Effect — Inmates Raise $30,000

1. Biden-Harris Administration Continues Historic Nominations and Appointments

As President-elect Biden begins his recovery from a broken foot sustained over the weekend, his team is taking shape within the White House and perhaps, history books.

2. Will the Trump Effect Help the GOP Keep Control in the Senate?

While Georgians prepare for the closely watched Senate runoff elections on January 5, Trump will rally for Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler this weekend. The two face competitive challenges from Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock, respectively.

3. Coronavirus Update: Chances of Second Stimulus Check Before Year-End Are Slim to None

As lawmakers return to Capitol Hill from the Thanksgiving holiday, Congress remains deadlocked on providing Americans direct cash payments before the end of 2020.

4. California Inmates Raise $30,000 for Student in Need

The Correctional Training Facility (CTF) at California’s Soledad State Prison houses the state’s largest population of men serving life sentences. But those serving hard time are doing what they can to help young people in the community.

5. Will The NFL’s 7-Point Diversity Plan Get Them To The End Zone?

The NFL just implemented a seven-point mobility plan this month, that it projects will enhance diversity throughout the league, in which about 70% of the players are minorities.

