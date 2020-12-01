CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — December 1, 2020: Biden’s Historic Nominations & Appointments — The Trump Effect — Inmates Raise $30,000

1. Biden-Harris Administration Continues Historic Nominations and Appointments

 What You Need To Know:

As President-elect Biden begins his recovery from a broken foot sustained over the weekend, his team is taking shape within the White House and perhaps, history books.

2. Will the Trump Effect Help the GOP Keep Control in the Senate?

What You Need To Know:

While Georgians prepare for the closely watched Senate runoff elections on January 5, Trump will rally for Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler this weekend. The two face competitive challenges from Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock, respectively.

3. Coronavirus Update: Chances of Second Stimulus Check Before Year-End Are Slim to None

 What You Need To Know:

As lawmakers return to Capitol Hill from the Thanksgiving holiday, Congress remains deadlocked on providing Americans direct cash payments before the end of 2020.

4. California Inmates Raise $30,000 for Student in Need

What You Need To Know:

The Correctional Training Facility (CTF) at California’s Soledad State Prison houses the state’s largest population of men serving life sentences. But those serving hard time are doing what they can to help young people in the community.

5. Will The NFL’s 7-Point Diversity Plan Get Them To The End Zone?

What You Need To Know:

The NFL just implemented a seven-point mobility plan this month, that it projects will enhance diversity throughout the league, in which about 70% of the players are minorities.

Giving Tuesday: 21 Black Organizations That Can Use…

Here's a list of activism and advocacy groups that are doing the work.
12.01.20
Giving Tuesday: Contrary To Popular Belief, Black Folks…

African Americans are the most generous philanthropists, statistics show.
12.01.20
Nigerian-Born Adewale ‘Wally’ Adeyemo Set To Be Deputy…

Adewale "Wally" Adeyemo will be the deputy Treasury secretary, making the Nigerian-born Obama era official the first Black person to…
12.01.20
Cecilia Rouse Will Be The First Black Person…

Joe Biden tapped Cecelia Rouse to be the next chairperson of the Council of Economic Advisers. If confirmed by the…
11.30.20
Black Folks Won’t Forget All The Ways People…

The election results are official, but for many Black voters, concerns about efforts to disenfranchise their ballots this year will…
11.30.20
Symone Sanders And Karine Jean-Pierre Land Key Roles…

Symone Sanders and Karine Jean-Pierre were part of a historic all-female communications team that will serve Joe Biden and Kamala…
11.30.20
Oregon Community Rallies Around Black Teen Fatally Shot…

Aidan Ellison, a 19-year-old Black man, was fatally shot in the chest on November 23 by a white man named…
11.30.20
Will A Black Woman Be Appointed To Kamala…

Black Lives Matter activists and other prominent Black political leaders want to ensure that the Senate includes a Black woman…
11.30.20
People Think Trump OK’d Iran’s Nuclear Scientist Assassination…

Regardless of which country launched the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran's top nuclear scientist, there seems to be one unverified…
11.30.20
Racist Landlord Gets Fraction Of Max Prison Time…

A racist white man who rented property to a Black family with children was given a delayed, light prison sentence…
11.30.20
