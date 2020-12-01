CLOSE
Deejay Funk Flex Gets Clowned For Revealing His Liposuction Procedure On The Gram

In today’s “weird flex, but okay” news, Funk Master Flex documented his liposuction journey for all of Instagram to see. The popular New York City-based deejay gave his 1.3 million followers a peak into the quick procedure that gave him a snatched waste line.

In a post he wrote, “For a while now @40dayreset has been amazing in helping me lose 40lbs! @drwerfel thank u so much! Today I took a step I always wanted to try! @elitebodysculpture works on those hard areas… lower stomach, arm pit sides and back fat! No anesthesia, awake the entire time! I really enjoyed it! @drtonyperkins thank u! Home now sore alittle able to go back to work tomorrow! You staff was amazing! @brittaninicholetucker x @drinksometee x @shawnarebekah DO YALL SEE THE FAT GOING THROUGH THE TUBE IN REAL TIME?”

Now Flex, you don’t post something like this to the gram and not expect to be clowned for it! The internet did not wait too long before they came with the jokes.

Comedian Lil Duval had a field day when he heard that Flex removed his love handles.

Flex has a great sense of humor because he took all the jokes in stride. He reposted the meme of him in a neon swimsuit to his instagram page.

There’s absolutely nothing wrong with having body goals and going under the knife to achieve them. It’s just not a process that men typically document. I can appreciate his honesty and candidness about his steps towards improving his body. If we’re being honest, I want to learn more about this  procedure with little to now down time and no anesthesia. I have problem areas too, Flex!

What do you think? Was Funk Master Flex trippin’ when he aired his cosmetic surgery online?

 

