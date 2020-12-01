CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Republican Blames Trump For Noose Sent To Election Worker: ‘It Has To Stop!’

"Mr. President, it looks like you likely lost the state of Georgia," Gabriel Sterling, Georgia's Voting Systems Manager, said.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

A Georgia Republican official on Tuesday took direct aim at Donald Trump and blamed him for the threats of death and violence various election workers have been getting as the state certified the presidential election in favor of Joe Biden.

Gabriel Sterling, the Voting Systems Manager for Georgia’s Secretary of State’s Office, delivered an emotional speech that was at once a condemnation of Trump and a plea for the violence to end. He even said one election worker had a noose sent to him, an ominous threat in a state with a rich history of lynchings by vigilante mobs in search of so-called justice.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The violent threats were directly because of Trump’s insistence that he was the victim of election fraud, a baseless claim that has been refuted in all of the states where he initiated legal action, including Georgia.

“It has all gone too far,” Sterling said at a press conference before calling out Trump’s lawyer for calling for the killing of the former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), who was fired last month at the president’s behest.

“Joe diGenova asked for Chris Krebs, a patriot who ran CISA, to be shot,” Sterling said angrily.

That’s when Sterling said what should be unimaginable.

“A 20-something tech in Gwinnett County today had death threats and a nose saying he should be hung for treason.” The contractor was not identified, but Sterling said he was only transferring a report to a county computer so he could read it.

“It has to stop!” Sterling implored.

It was then when he took aim at Trump.

“Mr. President, you have not condemned these actions or its language,” Sterling said. “Senators, you have not condemned this language or these actions.”

He challenged Trump and Congress to do their jobs.

“We need you to step up,” he said, “and if you’re gonna take a position of leadership, show some!”

Sterling went on to say that Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s wife was “getting sexualized threats through her cell phone.”

Blaming Trump in no uncertain terms, Sterling called again for it to stop.

“This is the backbone of democracy and all of you who have not said a damn word are complicit in this!” he said.

He called for bipartisan condemnation of the violence and confirmed what everybody except Trump and his team have accepted as fact.

“Mr. President, it looks like you likely lost the state of Georgia,” Sterling said.

He said Trump has every right to pursue legal avenues, but they’ve been shut down. Now it’s time for Trump to acknowledge the obvious and stop with the charades that could inspire his supporters to possibly commit violence.

“Someone’s gonna get hurt, someone’s gonna get shot, someone’s gonna get killed — and it’s not right,” Sterling said.

Watch a portion of his press conference below.

Georgia certified the election for Biden more than a week ago, leading to a war of words between Trump and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who used to be one f the president’s biggest cheerleaders. The beef finally hit a crescendo Tuesday as it all culkminated in Sterling’s condemnation of the president inspiring vilence and death threats against innocent people.

The good news, if you can call it that, is that Trump seems to have finally accepted the fact that he will no longer be president in January. But the bad news is that he still refuses to abandon his claims of election fraud, an allegation that his staunchest supporters blindly beliueve even though he has not presented any proof.

This is America.

Republican Blames Trump For Noose Sent To Election Worker: ‘It Has To Stop!’  was originally published on newsone.com

Donald Trump

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Republican Blames Trump For Noose Sent To Election…

Gabriel Sterling, Georgia's Voting Systems Manager, directly blamed Trump for a noose sent to an election worker as well as…
12.02.20
Meet Kamala Harris’ Unapologetically Black Senior Staff

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' senior staff is shaping up to be a proper representation of the voters who are largely…
12.02.20
Pennsylvania Supreme Court Seems Open To Bill Cosby’s…

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court heard arguments while reviewing Bill Cosby's sexual assault case as his lawyers worked to have his…
12.02.20
Giving Tuesday: 21 Black Organizations That Can Use…

Here's a list of activism and advocacy groups that are doing the work.
12.01.20
Giving Tuesday: Contrary To Popular Belief, Black Folks…

African Americans are the most generous philanthropists, statistics show.
12.01.20
Nigerian-Born Adewale ‘Wally’ Adeyemo Set To Be Deputy…

Adewale "Wally" Adeyemo will be the deputy Treasury secretary, making the Nigerian-born Obama era official the first Black person to…
12.01.20
Cecilia Rouse Will Be The First Black Person…

Joe Biden tapped Cecelia Rouse to be the next chairperson of the Council of Economic Advisers. If confirmed by the…
11.30.20
Black Folks Won’t Forget All The Ways People…

The election results are official, but for many Black voters, concerns about efforts to disenfranchise their ballots this year will…
11.30.20
Symone Sanders And Karine Jean-Pierre Land Key Roles…

Symone Sanders and Karine Jean-Pierre were part of a historic all-female communications team that will serve Joe Biden and Kamala…
11.30.20
Oregon Community Rallies Around Black Teen Fatally Shot…

Aidan Ellison, a 19-year-old Black man, was fatally shot in the chest on November 23 by a white man named…
11.30.20
Close