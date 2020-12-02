CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — December 2, 2020: Good News, Bad News Donald Trump — The Clock is Ticking — Students Are Falling Behind

1. Good News, Bad News Donald Trump

What You Need To Know:

Is this another nail in the Trump re-election coffin? Donald Trump lawyer, also known as Attorney General of the United States William Barr, announced Tuesday a Justice Department investigation concluded there is no evidence of widespread election fraud that would change the outcome. 

2. The Clock is Ticking on Congress to Provide Pandemic Relief and Avoid Shutdown

What You Need To Know:

As the year comes to a close and many Americans face financial struggles due to the ongoing pandemic, lawmakers on Capitol Hill are working to pass a temporary patch to provide some relief before the new year.

3. Coronavirus Update: Black, Brown and Low-Income Students Are Falling Behind in Math Amid Pandemic

What You Need To Know:

According to a new study conducted by the Northwest Evaluation Association, Black, Hispanic, American Indian and students in schools that serve mostly low-income families are falling behind in math during the pandemic.

4. ‘No-Knock’ Warrants Used by Louisville Police Disproportionately Targeted Black Residents

What You Need To Know:

No-knock warrants use methods developed by US Navy SEAL teams for hostage rescues.

5. Harvest Season: Growing A New Crop Of Black Farmers

What You Need To Know:

Farm to Table is getting a bit of culture with a new generation of young Black farmers getting into the business. There were only 45,500 Black farmers, roughly 1.3% of all U.S. farmers in 2017, according to the most recent USDA Census of Agriculture.

