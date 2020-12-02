Regina King Is Named One Of PEOPLE Magazine’s “People of the Year”

Regina King has been motivational force in the Black community since her days on 227. The actress, director, and producer is the recipient of an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and four acting Primetime Emmy Awards, the most for an African-American performer. In 2019 Time magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world. Now in 2020, PEOPLE Magazine has named Regina King one of their “People of the Year.”
“I do believe in the good of humanity,” says King. “And I want us to be on the other side of us coming together as humankind. But we cannot become complacent. We still have to fight. We’re going to get more scraped knuckles and skinned knees. But after those wounds heal, we’ll have the beauty in the bruises.”
Regina King’s influence in acting, producing, and directing make her more than deserving of this title. You can watch the full episode of People of the Year: Regina King streaming now on PeopleTV.com.
