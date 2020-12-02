HelloCurvy: Adidas x Ivy Park Drip 2: Black Pack

When Beyonce released her debut Ivy Park collaboration with Adidas, the Beyhive immediately swarmed, but loyal Beyhivers fans like myself, felt left out because the collection wasn’t at all size-inclusive. the collection was dope AF, but the absence of plus sizes left curvy girls who pop style and love Beyonce highly disappointed.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

If you know anything about Beyonce Knowles-Carter, you know our Queen Bey always does it BIG (no pun, all facts). Although the first collection was a bit of a hiccup, sis fixed that oversight with her latest collection, “Drip 2.” The Adidas x Ivy Park “Drip 2” collection consisted of feminine and gender-neutral attire, ranging from sizes XXXS to 4X. And while there are still some making noise because every item isn’t offered in plus-size, this collect was definitely created with curvy girls in mind; from sizing to the stretch, the collection is curvy girl friendly and approved.

The “Drip 2” collection consisted of two drops with the second drop being the “Black Pack.” Like the first pieces from the “Drip 2” collection that was reviewed here by curvy influencers, this portion of the collection is equally as fly. The “Black Pack” includes both feminine and gender neutral pieces all in black because duh, its the “black pack.”

Oh and again, myself and my girl, Brande were lucky enough to get our hands on some pieces. Because we have already reviewed the first portion of the collection we can confirm that the “Black Pack” passed all the test too; the sizing is true, the inseam accommodates our need for extra crotch space, the high waist provides full coverage of our tummies, and the sports bra supported “the girls.” In addition to all of those great things, I have to emphasize how great the stretch, again because although the catsuit didn’t come in plus-size I was able to wear an XL and am a solid size 18 with body ody ody.

As I stated in the initial article about the collection, its theme is “this is my park,” which encourages us to find our park; from a figuratively perspective. Your park is the space that defines, centers, and affirms you. It’s where you work, play and where you slay. As Black women and plus-size women, our park is vital because so much of our existence is challenged by societies standards. While we greatly influence culture and are undoubtedly the standard we fight for a seat at the table we designs, this reality can prove to be discouraging. However, your park affirms your dopeness and celebrates you unapologetically by allowing you to live and thrive freely.

So yeah, While there will always be BeyHive haters who accuse us of giving Beyonce too much credit, sis came through in a major way for the big girls and we appreciate it!

#HelloCurvy: Adidas x Ivy Park Drip 2: Black Pack was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Magic 95.9: