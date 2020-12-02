CLOSE
Snoop Dogg Is Launching A Boxing League With A Big Fight In The Works

Boss moves.

Colorado Avalanche v Los Angeles Kings

Source: Juan Ocampo / Getty

Even though the Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. fight was more like a hugging competition one shining light was Snoop Dogg’s commentary. It seems we will see hear more blow by blow narration from The Doggfather.

As spotted on TMZ the Long Beach native is getting is aiming to bring the sport to life in a way like never before. According to the report the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper has been working with Triller co-owner Ryan Kavanaugh closely behind the scenes for a long time. During an interview with celebrity gossip site the executive detailed their working relationship. “Snoop and I have been partners for over 10 years on multiple businesses” he revealed.

He would go on to mention that the recent Tyson versus Jones fight is just a taste of what’s to come from a fight league they are launching. “This was the first event of a league that we have called ‘The Fight Club,’” Kavanaugh said. “It’s a league owned by Proxima, which is the parent company to Triller and Snoop, and this was the first of many, many events.”

According to Ryan the next card will trump last week’s event easily. “I can tell you that the main fight — I can’t say it yet — but it’s gonna be something that everybody wants to see. If you thought [Tyson vs. Jones Jr.] is big, I think that this would be even larger from a worldwide-appetite perspective and something that people want to see.” Additionally he says Snoop is a owner in The Fight Club and will assist in developing the entertainment strategy for the events.

If you think Calvin is only skilled at calling boxing match you can clearly see his charisma is just as vibrant with basketball. Footage of him calling a Lakers game below.

Photo: Scott Legato

Snoop Dogg Is Launching A Boxing League With A Big Fight In The Works  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Snoop Dogg

