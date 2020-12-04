CLOSE
Brandon Scott Quarantining After Possible Exposure To COVID-19

Brandon Scott

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

Baltimore mayor-elect Brandon Scott is self-quarantining after he said he was potentially exposed to COVID-19.

Scott told CBS Baltimore he tested negative for the virus on two separate occasions. He currently has no symptoms and is working from home.

“Since Saturday, I have tested negative for COVID-19 twice, and tested negative on three separate occasions prior to,” he said. “I continue to consult with the Health Commissioner and Health Department daily, and out of an abundance of caution, will continue my quarantine as long as the public health professionals deem it necessary.”

Scott should be out of quarantine by Saturday as long as he exhibits no symptoms.

