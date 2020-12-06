CLOSE
Dr. Dre’s Daughter Says She Hasn’t Spoken To Him In 17 Years

The tea is scorching.

Dr. Dre Live In Concert

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

Dr. Dre‘s personal life has surely been getting much more attention than he’d like this year. Recently, the Death Row Records founder’s daughter has revealed she hasn’t spoken to him in 17 years.

That’s a might long time to hold a grudge.

According to the Daily Mail, Dre’s eldest, 37-year-old daughter, LaTanya Young, hasn’t seen or spoken to her dad since she was 20. ‘

LaTanya Young, 37, said that she desperately wants a relationship with the hip hop legend, 55, and insisted she doesn’t want anything from him except a father-daughter relationship, saying: ‘Money is not what I want, I feel better doing it on my own.’

She admits she feels ‘displaced’ by not seeing her father in nearly a decade, saying: ‘I really just want to have closure. I just want to be able to spend time with my father.’

The mom-of-four hoped that Dre’s ongoing divorce from Nicole Young could bring them closer together but admitted that she doesn’t even know the producer’s personal cell phone number.

She revealed that Dre, whose real name is Andre Romelle Young, has never even met her children, his grandchildren.

LaTanya, who now lives in Victorville, California, said: ‘I thought that after Nicole was out of the family, things would be better.

‘I thought that my dad would come around. I would like him to make me feel like a daughter. ‘ 

Although LaTanya doesn’t disparage her father, she doesn’t paint him in the best of lights either. She details being admonished for interrupting him while sleeping during a visit with her sisters and never having a direct line to him—only communicating via third parties.

And you can bet Nicole Young won’t be calling her as a witness for her divorce.

Dr. Dre’s Daughter Says She Hasn’t Spoken To Him In 17 Years  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

