Former U.S. Senator Paul Sarbanes Dead At 87

Sen. Paul Sarbanes

Source: CQ Archive / Getty

Former U.S. Senator Paul Sarbanes has died.

His son, current congressman John Sarbanes told CBS Baltimore he passed away peacefully Sunday evening in Baltimore.

Paul Sarbanes served 30 years in the Senate, and 6 years in the House of Representatives.

He was 87 years old.

