CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Front Page News: The UK Gives First COVID-19 Vaccine Today & MSNBC Names First Black Female President [WATCH]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Coronavirus cases are not dropping and the United States are breaking records in a negative way.  Almost 16,000 people have died from COVID-19 over the past 7 days.  Starting today the United Kingdom is taking action by vaccinating its citizens who are 80 and over.  Eva says that Trump failed to order the COVID vaccine so the U.S. will not have it until next summer.

In other news, MSNBC names Rashida Jones as its next president making her the first Black female executive to run a major general news cable network.  In the front-page news, Eva says she’s Quincy Jones’ daughter, but correction, she is not.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Official State By State Rankings Of Coronavirus Cases

51 photos Launch gallery

Official State By State Rankings Of Coronavirus Cases

Continue reading Official State By State Rankings Of Coronavirus Cases

Official State By State Rankings Of Coronavirus Cases

President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency over the Coronavirus pandemic. Over a handful of public figures have came out in the past week with the deadly virus such as Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Donovan Mitchell & Rudy Gobert.  LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Following the state of emergency press conference, was an official rankings of each state regarding the Coronavirus spread via CNN. Having New York as the #1 state in America with the virus spreading and North Dakota being the lowest ranked. Every state has called for all business to shutdown for the next few weeks including schools, restaurants, bars etc. The full list is below. WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Front Page News: The UK Gives First COVID-19 Vaccine Today & MSNBC Names First Black Female President [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Breaking Is Now An Official Olympic Sport

One of the four elements of Hip-Hop (MC's, DJ's, graffiti and breakdancing breaking/b-boying) is now a proper Olympic sport. Today…
12.08.20
The Most Sweeping Bill To Decriminalize Marijuana Is…

The MORE Act passed in the House on Friday, the first of many steps to reverse and rectify the extensive…
12.07.20
From Fred Hampton To Laquan McDonald: Why We…

The Chicago police is notoriously corrupt.
12.04.20
TRUE Kitchen + Kocktails Owner Says Restaurant Thriving…

Kevin Kelley's upscale Dallas establishment is booked for reservations at a high clip despite all the chatter over the viral…
12.04.20
Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett, D-Nice Among Honorees At…

The National Action Network revealed the five winners' names for the annual Triumph Awards that recognize people for working to…
12.03.20
CDC Panel Votes 13-1 That COVID-19 Vaccine Should…

It's been a long nine months thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there is finally some light at the end…
12.03.20
Here’s Why The CDC Reduced Quarantine Time From…

Here's why the quarantine time has decreased.
12.02.20
Freak Nasty! Couples Swingers Event Pinged as COVID…

New Orleans has lots of strict COVID-19 guidelines in place including no dancing, but that didn’t stop the 2020 Naughty N’awlins…
12.02.20
Republican Blames Trump For Noose Sent To Election…

Gabriel Sterling, Georgia's Voting Systems Manager, directly blamed Trump for a noose sent to an election worker as well as…
12.02.20
Meet Kamala Harris’ Unapologetically Black Senior Staff

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' senior staff is shaping up to be a proper representation of the voters who are largely…
12.02.20
Close