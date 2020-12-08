CLOSE
National
HomeNational

FBI Joins Investigation Of Casey Goodson Jr. After New Disturbing Details Emerge Of Police Shooting

The Justice Department joins the ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of a Black man holding a sandwich, not a gun, when he was killed in Columbus, Ohio on Dec. 4.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

New details are emerging in the fatal shooting of Casey Goodson Jr., a 23-year-old Black man who was killed Friday by a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy in Columbus, Ohio.

Deputy Jason Meade is named as the officer who fatally shot Goodson on that fateful day.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Goodson was apparently inside his home holding a sandwich when he was fatally shot in front of his mother and two toddlers, according to a new report by the Associated Press. Police maintained Goodson was outside of his home and tried to justify the lethal force because they mistook the sandwich for a gun.

The details follow the announcement that Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost declined to take up the case citing that Columbus police took three days to bring the case to their attention. Columbus police also waited two days before they released Goodson’s name as the victim.

“We received a referral to take a three-day-old officer-involved shooting case,” a spokesperson for Yost said in a statement Monday night. “Not knowing all the reasons as to why so much time has passed before the case was referred to BCI, we cannot accept this case.”

Yost, a Republican, refused accepting the case in light of an order signed by Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther which enabled the state attorney general’s office to investigate all deaths involving the Columbus Police Department.

Instead, U.S. Attorney David M. DeVillers in Ohio will take up the case with the aid of the Justice Department and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

On Tuesday, Ginther expressed his gratefulness to the U.S. Department of Justice and FBI for planning to join the investigation after the local community demanded transparency in a fast evolving investigation that has raised suspicion and concerns.

Goodson’s family is also fighting for answers after lawyers for his family revealed he was not the target of the U.S. Marshal’s Southern Ohio Fugitive Task Force, which was working with Meade on a separate investigation.

“While police claim that Casey drove by, waving a gun, and was confronted by the deputy after exiting his vehicle, that narrative leaves out key details that raise cause for extreme concern,” according to a press release by Walton + Brown, LLP, the law firm representing his family along with Friedman & Gilbert.

Police maintain they recovered a gun at the scene, but his family claims it was a sandwich he had just purchased from Subway. His family confirmed that he did have a license to carry a concealed weapon and are asking any witnesses to come forward who may be able to help their case.

“We demand a thorough and transparent investigation into Casey’s tragic death. Police who use deadly force outside the bounds of the law endanger our communities and must be held accountable” said attorney Sarah Gelsomino, a partner at Friedman & Gilbert.”

FBI Joins Investigation Of Casey Goodson Jr. After New Disturbing Details Emerge Of Police Shooting  was originally published on newsone.com

Ohio

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
COVID Crazy: Ohio Nightclub Fined For Hosting Trey…

Die hard Trey Songz fans looked contamination in the face and didn’t blink once. He recently performed a live set…
12.09.20
Doug Jones’ Prosecution Of KKK Church Bombers Earns…

The news that Doug Jones was Joe Biden's choice for U.S. attorney general drew attention to the former Alabama senator's…
12.09.20
FBI Joins Investigation Of Casey Goodson Jr. After…

The Justice Department joins the ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of Casey Goodson Jr., who was holding a sandwich,…
12.09.20
Justice For Omari Bryant: Black Teen In ‘Suspicious’…

Omari Bryant's body was hanging in front of a motel early Saturday morning in the town of Homerville and people…
12.09.20
What Is Clubhouse? A Deeper Look Into The…

Another day, another app. As someone who owns and operates her own business, I wasn’t too sure I could keep…
12.09.20
Breaking Is Now An Official Olympic Sport

One of the four elements of Hip-Hop (MC's, DJ's, graffiti and breakdancing breaking/b-boying) is now a proper Olympic sport. Today…
12.08.20
The Most Sweeping Bill To Decriminalize Marijuana Is…

The MORE Act passed in the House on Friday, the first of many steps to reverse and rectify the extensive…
12.07.20
From Fred Hampton To Laquan McDonald: Why We…

The Chicago police is notoriously corrupt.
12.04.20
TRUE Kitchen + Kocktails Owner Says Restaurant Thriving…

Kevin Kelley's upscale Dallas establishment is booked for reservations at a high clip despite all the chatter over the viral…
12.04.20
Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett, D-Nice Among Honorees At…

The National Action Network revealed the five winners' names for the annual Triumph Awards that recognize people for working to…
12.03.20
Close