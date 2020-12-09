CLOSE
COVID-19 Vaccines Could Be In Maryland By December 14

Vaccine illustration in blue

Source: mathisworks / Getty

On Tuesday, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan laid the state’s vaccination plan.

Those first on the list could have the vaccine available to them as early as next Monday. Phase 1A on the list include health care workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities and first responders.

Phase 1B includes people at “significantly higher risk” of severe coronavirus illness.

If approved by the FDA, the Pfizer vaccine could arrive in Maryland as early as the week of December 14. Moderna doses could arrive in the week of December 22.

Phase 1A will have an anticipated 155,000 initial doses, with 50,700 doses coming from Pfizer and 104,300 from Moderna.

COVID-19 Vaccines Could Be In Maryland By December 14

