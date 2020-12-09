Baltimore’s newest mayor Brandon Scott is pulling the reins as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to spike in Maryland.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Here are the newest restrictions that will go into effect Friday at 5 p.m.:

Indoor gatherings at public and private facilities — private homes and public space — will be limited to know more than 10 people.

Outdoor gatherings, public and private facilities will be limited to no more than 25 peple.

Sports gatherings and facilities controlled by city Parks and Recs will be prohibited.

Religious facilities shall not exceed 25% of that facilities maximum capacity.

Retail stores and malls will be capped at 25% of the maximum capacity.

Indoor recreation will be closed — including cigar and hookah bars as well as adult entertainment venues.

Outdoor recreation establishments will be capped at 25% of their maximum capacity.

Personal service establishments will be capped at 25% of the maximum capacity

Staff at these facilities must wear face coverings at all times.

Indoors services must be provided on an important only basis and a log must be left with the names of customers and staff providing services.

Fitness centers will be capped at 25% of their maximum capacity.

The casino will be capped at 25% of the maximum capacity with NO food or drink.

Museums Zoo and Aquarium will also be capped at 25% maximum capacity

Theaters and outdoor entertainment venues will be close.

Restaurants and other food service establishments will be closed to indoor and outdoor dining. However, carry out delivery and drive thru service may continue.

Read More: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @Ã¢â‚¬ËœwolbbaltimoreÃ¢â‚¬â„¢

Indoor Dining Shut Down In Baltimore City, Plus Other COVID Restrictions In Place was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9: