Indoor Dining Shut Down In Baltimore City, Plus Other COVID Restrictions In Place

Coronavirus Breaking News

Source: Cameron Ridle / CAMERON RIDLE

Baltimore’s newest mayor Brandon Scott is pulling the reins as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to spike in Maryland.

Here are the newest restrictions that will go into effect Friday at 5 p.m.:

  • Indoor gatherings at public and private facilities — private homes and public space — will be limited to know more than 10 people.
  • Outdoor gatherings, public and private facilities will be limited to no more than 25 peple.
  • Sports gatherings and facilities controlled by city Parks and Recs will be prohibited.
  • Religious facilities shall not exceed 25% of that facilities maximum capacity.
  • Retail stores and malls will be capped at 25% of the maximum capacity.
  • Indoor recreation will be closed — including cigar and hookah bars as well as adult entertainment venues.
  • Outdoor recreation establishments will be capped at 25% of their maximum capacity.
  • Personal service establishments will be capped at 25% of the maximum capacity
  • Staff at these facilities must wear face coverings at all times.
  • Indoors services must be provided on an important only basis and a log must be left with the names of customers and staff providing services.
  • Fitness centers will be capped at 25% of their maximum capacity.
  • The casino will be capped at 25% of the maximum capacity with NO food or drink.
  • Museums Zoo and Aquarium will also be capped at 25% maximum capacity
  • Theaters and outdoor entertainment venues will be close.
  • Restaurants and other food service establishments will be closed to indoor and outdoor dining. However, carry out delivery and drive thru service may continue.

Read More: CBS Baltimore

Indoor Dining Shut Down In Baltimore City, Plus Other COVID Restrictions In Place  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

