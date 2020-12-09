CLOSE
HelloBeautiful: iOne Digital's Creative Class 2020

Creative Class

Source: iOne Digital / other

Fashion and beauty are some of the most creative fields around, but rarely do we recognize the women behind the looks we love on runways, websites, and the ‘gram. Here we salute five Black women whose creative expression in these areas inspires us all.

Check out HelloBeautiful’s honorees for iOne Digital’s Creative Class.

Anifa Mvuemba

Creative Class

Source: iOne Digital / other

Brandee Evans

Creative Class

Source: iOne Digital / other

Essie Michelle

Creative Class

Source: iOne Digital / other

Ms. Kit Sovain

Creative Class

Source: iOne Digital / other

Nareasha Willis

Creative Class

Source: iOne Digital / other

And don’t forget to check out the rest of iOne Digital’s Creative Class at CASSIUS, BOSSIP, Hip Hop Wired, Global Grind and MadameNoire.

HelloBeautiful: iOne Digital’s Creative Class 2020  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Close