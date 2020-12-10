CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — December 10, 2020: Election Fraud Case — Trump Pardon Prediction — Black Bookshop Owner Racially Targeted

1. Texas Attorney General Takes Up Trump Campaign’s “Long Shot” Election Fraud Case

What You Need To Know:

The Donald Trump campaign has taken their latest battle to the United States Supreme Court. This time, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is charging that four states broke the law.

2. New York Attorney General Letitia James Predicts Trump, Relatives and Associates Pardons

What You Need To Know:

Earlier this week, New York Attorney General Letitia James talked with the co-hosts of ABC’s “The View” to discuss the presidential election.

3. Coronavirus Update: Where We Are in the New Stimulus Package Talks

What You Need To Know:

Negotiations continue on Capitol Hill as lawmakers work feverishly to pass a new stimulus package before year end.

4. Black Bookshop Owner Racially Targeted For 3 Years

What You Need To Know:

Sandra Dear moved from California to Bayonne, New Jersey and opened The Little Boho Bookshop.

5. Amazon Seeks $13 Billion In Grocery Stamps Of Approval From Lower Income Customers

 What You Need To Know:

Amazon is negotiating a deal with the “Propel” app to provide low income customers access to its online grocery store.

