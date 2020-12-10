CLOSE
Jay-Z’s Monogram Weed Strain Is Officially On The Block, Right Now

Keep playing and you gonna find Jay-Z in your lobby blunted off the Monogram, b...

Shawn ‘JAY-Z’ Carter x MONOGRAM Products

Source: MONOGRAM / MONOGRAM

A few months ago Jay-Z announced that he’d be making a return to the street pharmacist game and unveiled his new cannabis brand, Monogram and today the long awaited marijuana strain is finally available for purchase… just not at the corner.

Jay-Z knows an opportunity when he sees one and in a press release explained why this project is important to him.

“Cannabis has been around for thousands of years, yet it is still an industry whose legacy of skilled craftmanship is often overlooked,”  said Mr. Carter via a press statement. “I created MONOGRAM to give cannabis the respect it deserves by showcasing the tremendous hard work, time  and care that go into crafting a superior smoke. MONOGRAM products are next level when it comes to quality and consistency and  we’re just getting started.”

After 18 months of selecting, cultivating and developing the proper strains worthy of carrying the Carter name, Monogram is finally ready for prime time and we couldn’t be more excited to see what a seasoned hustler like Jay-Z greenlit to carry his legacy.

Monogram will be available in four strains (No. 88, No. 96, No. 70 and No. 01) distributed in three classes including The OG Handroll (blunt status), the Loosies Pre Roll Pack (joint status), and of course, The Flower (bag of buds status). Basically, it’s got something for every kind of smoker.

It’s only a matter of time before Monogram products come stuffed in apple pipes or something, maybe.

Products can be found at Monogramcompany.com.

Jay-Z’s Monogram Weed Strain Is Officially On The Block, Right Now  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

