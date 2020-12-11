CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
HomeSybil Wilkes

WATCH: What You Need To Know — December 11, 2020: Biden Selects Susan Rice — Johns Hopkins Was Actually A Slave Owner — Millennials Buying Art

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

1. Susan Rice to Lead Biden Domestic Policy Council

What You Need To Know:

Foreign Policy expert, Dr. Susan Rice, has been selected to lead the White House Domestic Policy Council.

2. Black Democratic State Rep Stripped of Duties for ‘Unacceptable’ Response to Lynching Threats

What You Need To Know:

Michigan state Rep. Cynthia Johnson, a Black Democratic lawmaker, has been punished by Republican leaders after she posted a video on Facebook in response to harassment and threats of lynching.

3. Coronavirus Update: Fauci to African Americans: ‘The Time is Now to Put Skepticism Aside”

 What You Need To Know:

During a conversation this week with a coalition of Black doctors, faith leaders and academics, Dr. Anthony Fauci urged African Americans to have confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine.

4. Johns Hopkins, Praised As An Abolitionist, Was Actually A Slave Owner

What You Need To Know:

Johns Hopkins University announced on Wednesday that its founder and namesake, who was believed to be “an early and staunch abolitionist” actually owned at least five slaves, according to new research revealed in census records from 1840-1850.

 

5. Millennials Shelling Out Big Racks for Fine Art Work

What You Need To Know:

Many millennials are foregoing starter homes and instead buying art. They are choosing to leave the cheap reprints in their college dorm rooms and invest in original pieces by fine artists.

 

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

WATCH: What You Need To Know — December 11, 2020: Biden Selects Susan Rice — Johns Hopkins Was Actually A Slave Owner — Millennials Buying Art  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Youth Football Coach Investigated For Child Abuse After…

A football coach was banned from all American Youth Football activities and faces potential child abuse charges after video surfaced…
12.11.20
Shirley Sherrod Is Why Tom Vilsack As Agriculture…

Former USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack's controversial firing of Shirley Sherrod in 2010 should preclude him from leading the agriculture agency…
12.11.20
Casey Goodson Jr.’s Mother Speaks Out About Son…

Tamala Payne said her son, Casey Goodson, Jr., "was murdered in cold blood, and we don't have no answers as…
12.11.20
Michigan Lawmaker Disciplined After Video Addressing Racist Trump…

Michigan state Rep. Cynthia Johnson was removed from her committee assignments on Wednesday over a Facebook Live where she spoke…
12.10.20
3 Tips For Pet Owners Traveling With Their…

The holiday season is among us and despite the coronavirus pandemic, travel is still up. Whether you’re traveling by plane…
12.10.20
Why Biden Picking Lloyd Austin For Secretary Of…

The man who could become the first Black person to lead the Department of Defense is at the center of…
12.10.20
COVID Crazy: Ohio Nightclub Fined For Hosting Trey…

Die hard Trey Songz fans looked contamination in the face and didn’t blink once. He recently performed a live set…
12.09.20
Doug Jones’ Prosecution Of KKK Church Bombers Earns…

The news that Doug Jones was Joe Biden's choice for U.S. attorney general drew attention to the former Alabama senator's…
12.09.20
FBI Joins Investigation Of Casey Goodson Jr. After…

The Justice Department joins the ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of Casey Goodson Jr., who was holding a sandwich,…
12.09.20
Justice For Omari Bryant: Black Teen In ‘Suspicious’…

Omari Bryant's body was hanging in front of a motel early Saturday morning in the town of Homerville and people…
12.09.20
Close