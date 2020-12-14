1. Voting Today in Georgia AND the Electoral College

What You Need To Know:

Voting continues today. Monday is the beginning of early voting for the Georgia Senate Runoffs elections pitting Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock against Republican Senate appointee Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Jon Ossoff continues his race against Republican incumbent David Perdue.

2. ‘Stop the Steal’ Rally Ends in Violence, Days Before Electoral College Vote

What You Need To Know:

Tensions over the 2020 presidential election results escalated into violence over the weekend in Washington, D.C. as Trump supporters clashed with counter protesters.

3. Coronavirus Update: Biggest Vaccination Effort in U.S. History Begins

What You Need To Know:

The first trucks delivering the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for widespread use in the U.S. pulled out of a Michigan manufacturing plant Sunday.

4. Two Black Men Executed Within 24 Hours As Trump Prepares to Leave Office

What You Need To Know:

Alfred Bourgeois, 52, and Brandon Bernard, 40, were executed by lethal injection in Texas within less than 24 hours.

5. Life Alert: Rick Ross Jumps Into The $25 Billion Telehealth Business With Jetdoc Partnership

What You Need To Know:

Rapper and business connoisseur, Rick Ross, is using a lifeline to get into the $25.8 billion U.S. telehealth business with Jetdoc, the fastest-growing company in the sector.

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

WATCH: What You Need To Know — December 14, 2020: The Race Continues — Rally Ends in Violence — Vaccination Effort Begins was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9: