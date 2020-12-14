CLOSE
Heavy Snow Expected In Baltimore On Wednesday

Winter in Yakutsk, Russia

Source: Yevgeny Sofroneyev / Getty

A winter storm watch is in effect for most of Maryland starting Wednesday morning through Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service is warning Baltimore and Baltimore County could see several inches of measurable snow on Wednesday.

Baltimore and areas to the north could see 4 to 6 inches.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Heavy Snow Expected In Baltimore On Wednesday

