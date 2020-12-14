Heavy Snow Expected In Baltimore On Wednesday

A winter storm watch is in effect for most of Maryland starting Wednesday morning through Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service is warning Baltimore and Baltimore County could see several inches of measurable snow on Wednesday.

Baltimore and areas to the north could see 4 to 6 inches.

