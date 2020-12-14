CLOSE
‘Queen Sugar’ Actress Carol Sutton Has Passed From COVID-19

Premiere Of STX's "Poms" - Arrivals

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

For those who are not taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously or don’t think that it’s real or think it’s not as bad as the media is saying it is.  We lost Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister last week from COVID-19, R&B singer Ashanti had to cancel the Verzuz battle between she and Keyshia Cole because Ashanti tested positive for COVID-19, now today we have lost another black actress in the entertainment world due to complications from COVID-9, ‘Queen Sugar’s own Carol Sutton.

Prayers are in order as news is breaking that New Orleans native actress Carol Sutton has passed away at the age of 76 years young.

Carrol Sutton is known for acting roles in Queen Sugar, Monster’s Ball, Ray and The Help just to name a few.

Queen Sugar creator Ava DuVernay Tweeted the news with a video tribute.

On behalf of the QUEEN SUGAR family, we celebrate the life of the stellar Carol Sutton. It was our honor to welcome this veteran actress of stage + screen to our show as Aunt Martha in Episode 409, “Stare at the Same Fires.” We bless her. May she rise and rest in peace and power.

Carol Sutton is survived by a son, Archie; a daughter, Aunya; a brother, Oris Buckner; a sister, Adrienne Jopes; and five grandchildren.

We will be keeping the family, friends and colleagues of Carol Sutton uplifted in our prayers.

‘Queen Sugar’ Actress Carol Sutton Has Passed From COVID-19  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

