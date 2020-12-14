CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Here's Who's Getting The Coronavirus Vaccine Starting Today… [WATCH]

Dr. Collier updates us on the latest of coronavirus.  He explains we’re starting to see the numbers from the travels of Thanksgiving and when to expect the vaccine.  The vaccine will be coming in on trucks today across the United States to be distributed during this week. It will be given to ICU workers, frontline workers, and health cares first, along with those in nursing homes.  There’s no update of when the general population will get it.

 

Here’s Who’s Getting The Coronavirus Vaccine Starting Today… [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Close