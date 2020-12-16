CLOSE
Books
HomeBooks

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Forms Publishing Imprint With Random House

Fans can expect to see books from Yo Gotti, Meek Mill, and Fat Joe under the new deal.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

Source: Kevork S. Djansezian / Getty

Jay-Z’s diverse portfolio continues to expand with the announcement of his latest venture being a partnership with Roc Nation and Random House called Roc Lit 101.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The joint announcement released Tuesday (Dec. 15) promised to publish “books at the dynamic intersection of entertainment and genre-defying literature” by publishing works from creatives signed to the Roc Nation roster. 

The line-up for their first round of releases is scheduled for summer 2021.

 

Via HotNewHipHop:

“The venture will reportedly begin with Till the End, a memoir from baseball legend CC Sabathia. Music journalist Danyel Smith will also publish his book Shine Bright through the platform, which will be about Black women in music.

Most interestingly to fans of artist-written books, Meek Mill will reportedly be coming through with a new book “about criminal justice and survival“. Yo Gotti will also be dropping a memoir, and so will Fat Joe. Lil Uzi Vert is also listed on the shortlist of books to expect in the future, as the rapper will be writing a fantasy fiction story.” 

Set to run the imprint is Chris Jackson, publisher and editor-in-chief for One World, a Random House imprint, and recipient of a lifetime achievement award from Center for Fiction. He also helped publish Jay-Z’s first book “Decoded” in 2010.

“Our aspiration for the imprint is to create books that draw from the best of pop culture— its most imaginative and talented storytellers, innovators, and literary chroniclers — to create beautifully written and produced works that will entertain and enthrall readers, but also illuminate critical issues,” Jackson said in a statement.

Photo: Getty

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Forms Publishing Imprint With Random House  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Jay Z

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
A Queen From Queens Among The 1st to…

The great debate has been as we are in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic is whether or not we…
12.15.20
Stacey Abrams Helps Seal A Biden-Harris Victory As…

Abrams had a front row seat as she conducted roll call for 16 electors to cast their votes for President-elect…
12.15.20
Louisville Mourns Kris Smith, 2nd Breonna Taylor Activist…

Smith is the second activist following the shooting of Hazma 'Travis' Nagdy, to be murdered in the wake of Breonna…
12.15.20
Sources Confirm Cleveland Indians Name Change

The Cleveland Indians are making official moves to change its name for the sixth time in the franchise’s history. The…
12.14.20
Suspected White Supremacist Kelly Loeffler Smiles With Ex-KKK…

A photo showing Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler smiling alongside a former Ku Klux Klan leader Chester Doles, who has a…
12.14.20
FDA Clears Pfizer Vaccine For Public Distribution

According to published reports, the Food and Drug Administration has officially approved the vaccine for the coronavirus after hearing the…
12.14.20
Confirmed: Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms ‘Respectfully Declined’…

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms turned down the chance to serve in President-elect Joe Biden's cabinet, one of the Atlanta…
12.14.20
With Georgia’s High Stakes Runoff Elections, A New…

A new poll by Higher Heights explores the issues and blind spots perpetuated by the public that Black women routinely…
12.14.20
Minneapolis Teen Who Filmed George Floyd’s Death Honored…

The teen who filmed George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers in May was presented the 2020…
12.11.20
Youth Football Coach Investigated For Child Abuse After…

A football coach was banned from all American Youth Football activities and faces potential child abuse charges after video surfaced…
12.11.20
Close