CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley Addresses Messy Headline From AJC About His Radio Show & The Morning Hustle [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Rickey Smiley clears up headlines posted by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.  Reporter Rodney Ho published an article with the headline, “Headkrack’s morning show replacing Rickey Smiley at Hot 107.9 next month” which Rickey felt was dismissive and messy.  He would rather the headline congratulate The Rickey Smiley Morning show moving to Classix 102.9 while Headkrack’s morning show, The Morning Hustle gets aired on Hot 107.9.

Listen to Rickey break down the headline and congratulate his friend Headkrack’s success.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

New Rickey Smiley Graphics

Throwback Photos Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

13 photos Launch gallery

Throwback Photos Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Continue reading Throwback Photos Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Throwback Photos Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley Addresses Messy Headline From AJC About His Radio Show & The Morning Hustle [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
8 items
Joel Osteen’s $4.4M PPP Lie Reminds Of When…

The megachurch pastor gets dragged once again.
12.16.20
Newly Released Bodycam Footage Reveals How Ahmaud Arbery’s…

A newly released bodycam video shows Travis McMichael shamelessly blaming Ahmaud Arbery for provoking his own shooting earlier this year…
12.16.20
Tyler Perry Donates $100K Toward Legal Fees For…

Kenneth Walker, the boyfriend of the late Breonna Taylor, has a supporter in billionaire Tyler Perry after receiving a $100k…
12.16.20
A Queen From Queens Among The 1st to…

The great debate has been as we are in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic is whether or not we…
12.15.20
Stacey Abrams Helps Seal A Biden-Harris Victory As…

Abrams had a front row seat as she conducted roll call for 16 electors to cast their votes for President-elect…
12.15.20
Louisville Mourns Kris Smith, 2nd Breonna Taylor Activist…

Smith is the second activist following the shooting of Hazma 'Travis' Nagdy, to be murdered in the wake of Breonna…
12.15.20
Sources Confirm Cleveland Indians Name Change

The Cleveland Indians are making official moves to change its name for the sixth time in the franchise’s history. The…
12.14.20
Suspected White Supremacist Kelly Loeffler Smiles With Ex-KKK…

A photo showing Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler smiling alongside a former Ku Klux Klan leader Chester Doles, who has a…
12.14.20
FDA Clears Pfizer Vaccine For Public Distribution

According to published reports, the Food and Drug Administration has officially approved the vaccine for the coronavirus after hearing the…
12.14.20
Confirmed: Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms ‘Respectfully Declined’…

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms turned down the chance to serve in President-elect Joe Biden's cabinet, one of the Atlanta…
12.14.20
Close