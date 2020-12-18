A horrifying body-cam video of Chicago social worker, whose name is Anjanette Young, was released this week with a fight by the city, of police raiding the wrong house and where 12 officers detained a naked and terrified Ms. Young. The raid happened two years ago and no one has been held accountable of what appears to be not only a mistake but what can be perceived to be as sexual assault. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot held a press conference addressing the video, stating that it didn’t happen on her watch as Mayor but she wants some accountability for what happened.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

But is it too much, too little too late?

According to the Young camp they weren’t informed of the press conference until right before Mayor Lightfoot stepped up to the podium, they also said that although it didn’t happen on her watch that she knew about the incident. Although Mayor Lightfoot says she is calling for immediate change after watching the tapes that according to Lightfoot was painful to watch as a black woman and it has been the hardest week for her, but Anjanette Young said in response to her statement that “it has been the hardest 2 years for her” and Young as well as her attorney don’t believe it is sincere.

The raid on Anjanette Young’s home happened after a confidential informant claimed a felon with guns was at Ms. Young’s resident, and the allegedly made no attempt to verify the information. Come to find out the person they were looking for lived next door and was wearing an electronic monitoring device.

Take a look at the video below.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Addresses Police Raid Of Naked Woman [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On Magic 95.9: