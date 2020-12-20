A spokeswoman for Johns Hopkins Medicine shared that the medical facility is seeing a surge in positive COVID-19 cases.

“The Johns Hopkins Health System has seen a surge of patients with COVID-19 in the past several weeks, as have other health systems and hospitals in Maryland and the National Capital Region. In particular, we are seeing an increase in the number of patients testing positive in the period following the Thanksgiving holiday,” the statement reads.

It was projected by experts that the holiday season would produce massive spikes in cases. During a year that traveling for the holidays is risky business, over 50.6 million travelers hit road for Thanksgiving. Per the Maryland Department of Health, Saturday was the 19th consecutive day of new single day increases over 2,000.

Hopkins has indicated they have implemented new systems to help manage the rise in cases. One of which is an incident command center that helps coordinate prevention efforts and responses to the influx of cases. Experts maintain that we must continue to remain vigilant against this virus as the weeks ahead can be brutal otherwise.

According to Statista, “the number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the United States by the end of March 2021 could range from 445,951 to 596,544.”

Christmas can still be Christmas.

As Santa Claus comes rolling in this week, remember the saying, “there’s no place like home for the holidays”. It’s true this year more than ever.

It’s difficult for me as well, I won’t hesitate to admit that. My family is a Holiday family and we enjoy every bit of what the holiday season has to offer. In a perfect world, I would love to be under the tree with them this week but it’s safer to adhere to CDC guidelines so that we can continue to create memories with our loved ones.

Spending the holidays in a different fashion is a sacrifice this year, but it’s one that you will thank yourself for later.

Johns Hopkins Medicine : “We have seen a surge of patients with COVID-19” was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Magic 95.9: