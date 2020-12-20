CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Johns Hopkins Medicine : “We have seen a surge of patients with COVID-19”

A spokeswoman for Johns Hopkins Medicine shared that the medical facility is seeing a surge in positive COVID-19 cases.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

A spokeswoman for Johns Hopkins Medicine shared that the medical facility is seeing a surge in positive COVID-19 cases.

“The Johns Hopkins Health System has seen a surge of patients with COVID-19 in the past several weeks, as have other health systems and hospitals in Maryland and the National Capital Region. In particular, we are seeing an increase in the number of patients testing positive in the period following the Thanksgiving holiday,” the statement reads.

It was projected by experts that the holiday season would produce massive spikes in cases. During a year that traveling for the holidays is risky business, over 50.6 million travelers hit road for Thanksgiving. Per the Maryland Department of Health, Saturday was the 19th consecutive day of new single day increases over 2,000.

Hopkins has indicated they have implemented new systems to help manage the rise in cases. One of which is an incident command center that helps coordinate prevention efforts and responses to the influx of cases. Experts maintain that we must continue to remain vigilant against this virus as the weeks ahead can be brutal otherwise.

According to Statista, “the number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the United States by the end of March 2021 could range from 445,951 to 596,544.”

Christmas can still be Christmas.

As Santa Claus comes rolling in this week, remember the saying, “there’s no place like home for the holidays”. It’s true this year more than ever.

It’s difficult for me as well, I won’t hesitate to admit that. My family is a Holiday family and we enjoy every bit of what the holiday season has to offer. In a perfect world, I would love to be under the tree with them this week but it’s safer to adhere to CDC guidelines so that we can continue to create memories with our loved ones.

Spending the holidays in a different fashion is a sacrifice this year, but it’s one that you will thank yourself for later.

Johns Hopkins Medicine : “We have seen a surge of patients with COVID-19”  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Ommibus Bill Passes in the House
Congress Reaches New Stimulus Relief Package Deal

Finally, the much needed relief for so many Americans is a little closer after Congress reached a deal on a…
12.21.20
Cori Bush To Rely On Her Powerful ‘Lived…

As a member of the House Judiciary Committee Bush will be among a group of legislators committed to oversee and…
12.21.20
‘Titan Of The Airwaves’: Cathy Hughes Honored By…

Urban One's founder and chairperson was praised in the Senate on Dec. 15 for her work in radio and media,…
12.18.20
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Addresses Police Raid Of…

A horrifying body-cam video of Chicago social worker, whose name is Anjanette Young, was released this week with a fight…
12.18.20
Former Cop Sues Kansas PD For Running Him…

A police officer intentionally drove over a Black driver who fled on foot following a traffic stop that involved multiple…
12.18.20
8 items
Joel Osteen’s $4.4M PPP Lie Reminds Of When…

The megachurch pastor gets dragged once again.
12.16.20
Newly Released Bodycam Footage Reveals How Ahmaud Arbery’s…

A newly released bodycam video shows Travis McMichael shamelessly blaming Ahmaud Arbery for provoking his own shooting earlier this year…
12.16.20
Tyler Perry Donates $100K Toward Legal Fees For…

Kenneth Walker, the boyfriend of the late Breonna Taylor, has a supporter in billionaire Tyler Perry after receiving a $100k…
12.16.20
A Queen From Queens Among The 1st to…

The great debate has been as we are in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic is whether or not we…
12.15.20
Stacey Abrams Helps Seal A Biden-Harris Victory As…

Abrams had a front row seat as she conducted roll call for 16 electors to cast their votes for President-elect…
12.15.20
Close