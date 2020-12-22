CLOSE
WATCH: What You Need To Know — December 22, 2020: Pastors Call Out Candidates — Pandemic-Weary Children — VA Man Mistakenly Detained

1. Black Pastors Call Out Kelly Loeffler….and Raphael Warnock 

What You Need To Know:

In the heat of one of the most important elections in Georgia state history, the Senate race between Kelly Loeffler and Reverend Raphael Warnock appears to be the most contentious.

2. Letters to Santa Program Gives Hope to Pandemic-Weary Children

What You Need To Know:

In a typical year, letters to Santa are filled with requests for the latest toys and video games. But this year, a review of letters to the North Pole and collected through the Post Office’s Operation Santa program reveals that children are feeling the effects of the global pandemic.

3. Coronavirus Update: One in Five Federal Prisoners Has Contracted Covid-19 in Unchecked Outbreak

What You Need To Know:

Data analyzed by The Associated Press and The Marshall Project finds that one in every five state and federal prisoners in the U.S. has tested positive for the coronavirus.

4. Virginia Man Mistakenly Detained For ‘Fitting the Description’

What You Need To Know:

While shopping with his wife at Lynnhaven Mall in Virginia Beach, a man referred to as Jamar was detained in front of his wife, son, and newborn while eating in the food court. His wife recorded the incident.

5. Sneakerheads Are Helping StockX Pursue A $2.5 Billion Valuation

 What You Need To Know:

Sneaker reselling is big business as StockX has turned resales into a kind of currency through its online marketplace, as it seeks a $2.5 billion valuation in a new round of private funding.

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Ommibus Bill Passes in the House
Congress Reaches New Stimulus Relief Package Deal

Finally, the much needed relief for so many Americans is a little closer after Congress reached a deal on a…
12.21.20
Cori Bush To Rely On Her Powerful ‘Lived…

As a member of the House Judiciary Committee Bush will be among a group of legislators committed to oversee and…
12.21.20
‘Titan Of The Airwaves’: Cathy Hughes Honored By…

Urban One's founder and chairperson was praised in the Senate on Dec. 15 for her work in radio and media,…
12.18.20
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Addresses Police Raid Of…

A horrifying body-cam video of Chicago social worker, whose name is Anjanette Young, was released this week with a fight…
12.18.20
Former Cop Sues Kansas PD For Running Him…

A police officer intentionally drove over a Black driver who fled on foot following a traffic stop that involved multiple…
12.18.20
8 items
Joel Osteen’s $4.4M PPP Lie Reminds Of When…

The megachurch pastor gets dragged once again.
12.16.20
Newly Released Bodycam Footage Reveals How Ahmaud Arbery’s…

A newly released bodycam video shows Travis McMichael shamelessly blaming Ahmaud Arbery for provoking his own shooting earlier this year…
12.16.20
Tyler Perry Donates $100K Toward Legal Fees For…

Kenneth Walker, the boyfriend of the late Breonna Taylor, has a supporter in billionaire Tyler Perry after receiving a $100k…
12.16.20
A Queen From Queens Among The 1st to…

The great debate has been as we are in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic is whether or not we…
12.15.20
Stacey Abrams Helps Seal A Biden-Harris Victory As…

Abrams had a front row seat as she conducted roll call for 16 electors to cast their votes for President-elect…
12.15.20
