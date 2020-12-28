CLOSE
Hair
HomeHair

Taraji P Henson Debuts A New Cut And Color For The Gram And We’re Obsessed!

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 8

Source: NBC / Getty

Taraji P Henson is the number one spokesmodel when it comes to showing off the benefits of her haircare line TPH by Taraji. The actress started the “new year, new hairdo” mood a bit early. This weekend she took to Instagram to show off her new purply pink color and a chic tapered cut.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

When it comes to new styles, Taraji is a self-proclaimed hair chameleon. Through her products, she’s able to show consumers just how healthy her hair is. Switching from red to purple isn’t the easiest task. Lifting the color from your mane requires harsh chemicals that can alter the state of your hair. After applying dyes, it’s important to use products that will restore the moisture that is usually lost during the process.

Taraji has always taken extra good care of her hair. Her long, thick mane is a testament to how effective her products are. The TPH by Taraji will turn one year old this January. So far, she’s had celebrities like Halle Berry rave about the effectiveness of her haircare line. This comes during a time where other Black celebrities are dabbling in the hair industry. Both Tracee Ellis Ross and Gabrielle Union have launched their own products for women with diverse hair patterns.

I am obsessed with both the cut and color of Taraji’s hair. I love that she expresses herself through color. No matter the red carpet event, you can count of her to show up with her bold, beautiful spirit. An elegant ball gown with bright purple hair is exactly what I expect from Taraji. What do you think? Do you like her new cut and color?

 

DON’T MISS…

Taraji P. Henson Lit Up The AMAs In These Designer Lewks!

Celebrity Hairstylist Tym Wallace Tells Us How To Recreate Taraji’s AMA Looks

Halle Berry Raves About Her Girl Taraji P. Henson’s Haircare Line

Taraji P Henson Debuts A New Cut And Color For The Gram And We’re Obsessed!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Taraji P Henson

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.28.20
Trump And Pelosi Are On The Same Page!?…

While most of us have been way over the Mad Tweeter Donald Trump’s angry tweets, yesterday the soon to be…
12.23.20
Representation Matters: There Won’t Be A Black Woman…

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's decision against picking a Black woman to fill Kamala Harris' U.S. Senate seat has set off…
12.23.20
Jamar Mackey: Innocent Black Man Falsely Cuffed In…

Jamar Mackey learned that going to the mall with his family as a Black man is another simple thing we…
12.23.20
Ommibus Bill Passes in the House
Congress Reaches New Stimulus Relief Package Deal

Finally, the much needed relief for so many Americans is a little closer after Congress reached a deal on a…
12.21.20
Cori Bush To Rely On Her Powerful ‘Lived…

As a member of the House Judiciary Committee Bush will be among a group of legislators committed to oversee and…
12.21.20
‘Titan Of The Airwaves’: Cathy Hughes Honored By…

Urban One's founder and chairperson was praised in the Senate on Dec. 15 for her work in radio and media,…
12.18.20
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Addresses Police Raid Of…

A horrifying body-cam video of Chicago social worker, whose name is Anjanette Young, was released this week with a fight…
12.18.20
Former Cop Sues Kansas PD For Running Him…

A police officer intentionally drove over a Black driver who fled on foot following a traffic stop that involved multiple…
12.18.20
8 items
Joel Osteen’s $4.4M PPP Lie Reminds Of When…

The megachurch pastor gets dragged once again.
12.16.20
Close