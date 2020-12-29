Senate GOP blocks Democratic Push for Trump’s $2K Checks

The American public has been watching their news alerts to find out whether they receive a $600 or $2000 check after president signed a bill at the 11th hour but said a $600 check was unacceptable, then Democrats led a passage vote on the house floor for the 2 grand check, 275-134, keeping our hopes alive.

But today…our hopes are just afloat.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday blocked Democrats’ push to immediately bring President Donald Trump’s demand for bigger $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks up for a vote, saying the chamber would “begin a process” to address the issue. (read more)

Donald Trump then Tweeted:

Do you think we are going to get $2000 or nah?

