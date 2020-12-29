CLOSE
OG French Fashion Designer Pierre Cardin Dead At 98

A legend in two fields.

The Stage Production Of Pierre Cardin

Source: Oscar Gonzalez/WENN.com / WENN

The fashion world has lost one of their most influential tastemakers in the last decade. Pierre Cardin has passed away.

As spotted on The New York Times the designer is no longer with us in the physical. Today, Tuesday, December 29 it was confirmed the French native had succumb to old age. While his label did not carry a lot of cache with the current generation of Hip-Hop it did hold a lot of weight with rappers during the culture’s second unofficial golden era. In the late 1990’s and early 2000’s several noted MC’s name dropped him from Big Pun to Nas (“Millionaire look at the sky make sure it’s still there/Ice grill stares and my jewelry is in every year/Pierre Cardin back in a Dapper Dan time/Now flex, angle wrecks, Foxy rock Anne Klein”) on “Desparados”.

Naturally the loss was felt instantly throughout the style industry with an outpouring of respect from several leading figures over social media. Jean-Paul Gaultier, who got his start with Cardin, paid tribute to his former mentor in a touching post. “Thank you Mister Cardin to have opened for me the doors of fashion and made my dream possible.”

Pierre would become synonymous for not only his approach to avant-garde silhouettes but also his business acumen. He was one of the first designers to successfully license his brands to external merchants to produce goods under namesake. Cardin was 98.

Photo: WENN

