Woman Who Claimed Keyon Harrold’s Son Stole Her iPhone Claims She Was Attacked

The white woman behind the brutal attack against trumpeter Keyon Harrold and his 14-year-old son over a missing phone is finally speaking out.

After Harrold posted the violent encounter he filmed, the 22-year-old woman who is now known as #SoHoKaren has given her side what happened at the Arlo Hotel in Manhattan where she accused the teen of taking her iPhone and lunged after him and his father when she was denied what she thought was her property.

She gave a 20-minute interview with CNN on how she tried to get the two to “empty their pocket” without much luck.

Also during her sometimes rambling call with CNN, the woman claimed she was assaulted during the altercation with Keyon Sr. and his son, though she failed to provide further details, including who allegedly assaulted her. “That’s when everything got a little bit more serious,” she told the outlet. CNN withheld the woman’s name “because she said she has concerns for her safety unrelated to this incident.”

Although she promised to give CNN evidence, she never delivered on the goods and discontinued all communication with the network.

She also “lives out of state” and her allegations have not been “corroborated by investigators or any witnesses” whatsoever.

The #SoHoKaren does admit she is concerned over the possible charges she is facing over the attack that was captured and later went viral.

“Of course I worry,” before adding that it’s not “who I am. I actually… try very hard to make sure that I am always doing the right thing.”

Harrold and his son were trying to have breakfast one morning at the hotel when #SoHoKaren came into contact with the two and accused them of having her phone.

With the manager alongside her, she yelled at him “Take the case off that’s mine. Literally get it back.”

After the young man said it was his phone, Harrold asks “You think there’s only one iPhone made in the world?”

Soon after that, the woman became violent and said things like “I’m not letting him walk away with my phone!” before an Uber driver returned her phone back. She never apologized to the father and son.

It is likely she will be charged for her attack.

Here is the video of the incident in case you missed it:

