With a crushing 38-3 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Baltimore Ravens have clinched a playoff berth for this season.

It was a season that was full of doubt as fans were concerned about the earlier half. That doubt ironically put the Baltimore Ravens in a bit of an underdog position. The AFC North was full of competition this year because of big seasons from the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rising competition within the division made the playoffs seem more like a distant possibility as opposed to a guarantee like recent years. Like the rest of the league, the Baltimore Ravens faced several challenges tied to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a year that looked like none other, the Baltimore Ravens persevered and succeeded.

A Big Day: By the Numbers

It was a big day for one of my favorite running backs of the 2020 NFL draft, J.K. Dobbins. The former Ohio State Buckeye rushed for 160 yards on 13 carries with 2 touchdowns. In fact, Dobbins led the Ravens’ potent rushing attack which put up 404 yards on the ground. Lamar Jackson scorched the Bengals with 97 yards rushing as well.

The rushing attack ran their way into the history books with Sunday’s big performance. They set the record for the most rushing yards in a single game. Unbelievable day bullying the Bengals.

Lamar’s Historical Journey Continues

No matter how you look at it, having Lamar Jackson here in Baltimore is a joy to witness. He’s been changing the game since his arrival and historic journey continued after cementing his second 1,000 yard rushing season.

Post-Season Hopes

Sending the best energy to our flock as the playoffs are among us. Know that the city is behind you and we appreciate you fighting for us.

Ravens Win Big In Cincinnati and Punch Ticket To the Playoffs In Historic Fashion was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Magic 95.9: