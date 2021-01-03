Douglas Memorial Podcast: 1-03-2020

| 01.03.21
Ohio Twisted Tea King, Mr. TeaKO, Speaks After…

  Barry Allen now known as Mr. TeaKO after a video went viral of him giving a ‘N’ word dropper…
01.04.21
2020 Comes To An End With White Domestic…

Anthony Quinn Warner, the Nashville Christmas bomber, and Duke Webb, accused Illinois bowling alley murderer, are not being discussed in…
01.04.21
Woman Who Claimed Keyon Harrold’s Son Stole Her…

The white woman behind the brutal attack against trumpeter Keyon Harrold and his 14-year-old son over a missing phone is…
12.31.20
Republicans Are Raging Mad That Stacey Abrams’ Sister…

There is at least one federal judge who Donald Trump did not appoint.
12.31.20
Ohio Police Officer Who Killed Andre Hill Gets…

According to published reports, Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy has been fired after shooting and killing 47-year old Andre’ Hill…
12.31.20
Dept. Of Justice Declines To File Charges Against…

Donald Trump's Department of Justice announced that no charges will be brought against any of the officers involved in the…
12.30.20
8 Groundbreaking Black Politicians You Should Know

With the passing of some of our political pioneers, their legacy and blueprints are left behind and being carried by…
12.30.20
Senate GOP blocks Democratic Push for Trump’s $2K…

The American public has been watching their news alerts to find out whether they receive a $600 or $2000 check…
12.30.20
NYC DA Urged To Charge White Woman Who…

The Manhattan district attorney was being urged to charge a white woman who allegedly assaulted jazz musician Keyon Harrold Jr.…
12.29.20
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.28.20
