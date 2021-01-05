CLOSE
Hey Twins!: Beyoncé Gives Rare Glimpse of Twins Rumi and Sir Carter

“Celebrate that you are an important individual who contributes to our beautiful collective.”-Beyoncé

2020 Getty Entertainment - Social Ready Content

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

2021 has kicked off with a bang, besides the fact that we are getting a new President, Beyoncé also blessed the world with a rare glimpse of her 3-year old twins, Rumi and Sir Carter.

In the early hours on Saturday (Jan 2), Beyoncé shared a recap of 2020 sharing the highs, lows and in between, giving an intimate peek into the superstar’s life during the pandemic.

In the four-minute video posted on Instagram, the “Black as King” creator shows a few moments pre-pandemic, including the Roc Nation Brunch and Grammy parties, before cutting to the moment when the world seemingly froze due to the rapid spread of the pandemic. While Queen Bey showcasing the phenomenal philanthropy she showed during the ongoing crisis, it was the clip of her adorable twins riding around on a golf cart, as the twins bopped along to her chart-topping “Savage” remix track with Megan Thee Stallion that stole the hearts of her fans.

In the short clip, Beyoncé is sitting with Sir on her lap, as she asks Rumi, “How did you feel about summer this year? Did you have a good summer?” Rumi, sporting a big pink bow in her hair, simply responds with a big smile.

Bey also showcased Blue Ivy in the studio recording her Grammy nominated collaboration, “Brown Skin Girl,” before sharing one last glimpse of the twins modeling the first drop of her Ivy Park x Adidas collaboration.

The intimate clips of the Carter’s youngest heirs comes as a surprise due to Jay Z and Beyoncé’s decision to keep their youngest children out of the spotlight after announcing their births in July 2017 with the now-iconic floral photo shoot.

In addition to the highs and lows, in the caption alongside the video, Beyoncé expressed her sincere hope for a “better and brighter” 2021.

“2020 divided us and united us. Most could not see loved ones and we felt too many losses, but we were united by our humanity,” Beyoncé wrote. “This year for me has been about celebrating joy, chasing happiness, and living in love. As we all look forward and pray for new beginnings, my wish for you is that you honor yourself and those you love. Celebrate that you are an important individual who contributes to our beautiful collective.”

Check out the Queen Bey’s recap below.

Hey Twins!: Beyoncé Gives Rare Glimpse of Twins Rumi and Sir Carter  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

