CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore Mayor To Make Announcement About City’s COVID Restrictions Friday

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Mayor Brandon Scott in Baltimore

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said he will be reviewing COVID-19 data this week.

During a Tuesday press conference, he said restrictions and resident actions have slowed the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

He’s expected to make an announcement regarding restrictions on Friday (Jan. 8).

As of Tuesday, Baltimore reported a total of 32,689 positive coronavirus cases. The ICU is at 87% capacity. The city is also averaging 3 COVID-19 deaths a day. A total of 704 deaths have been reported in Baltimore over the span of the pandemic.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Baltimore Mayor To Make Announcement About City’s COVID Restrictions Friday  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Why Hasn’t Miya ‘SoHo Karen’ Ponsetta Been Arrested?…

It's been well over a week since Miya "SoHo Karen" assaulted Keyon Harrold Jr. and his father in an undisputed…
01.05.21
NAACP Legal Defense Fund Responds To Trump’s ‘Last…

"President Trump’s last-ditch attempt to pressure the Georgia Secretary of State to overturn the unequivocal results of the presidential election…
01.05.21
Ohio Twisted Tea King, Mr. TeaKO, Speaks After…

  Barry Allen now known as Mr. TeaKO after a video went viral of him giving a ‘N’ word dropper…
01.04.21
2020 Comes To An End With White Domestic…

Anthony Quinn Warner, the Nashville Christmas bomber, and Duke Webb, accused Illinois bowling alley murderer, are not being discussed in…
01.04.21
Woman Who Claimed Keyon Harrold’s Son Stole Her…

The white woman behind the brutal attack against trumpeter Keyon Harrold and his 14-year-old son over a missing phone is…
12.31.20
Republicans Are Raging Mad That Stacey Abrams’ Sister…

There is at least one federal judge who Donald Trump did not appoint.
12.31.20
Ohio Police Officer Who Killed Andre Hill Gets…

According to published reports, Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy has been fired after shooting and killing 47-year old Andre’ Hill…
12.31.20
Dept. Of Justice Declines To File Charges Against…

Donald Trump's Department of Justice announced that no charges will be brought against any of the officers involved in the…
12.30.20
8 Groundbreaking Black Politicians You Should Know

With the passing of some of our political pioneers, their legacy and blueprints are left behind and being carried by…
12.30.20
Senate GOP blocks Democratic Push for Trump’s $2K…

The American public has been watching their news alerts to find out whether they receive a $600 or $2000 check…
12.30.20
Close