Dr. Dre Suffers Brain Aneurysm, Is In Hospital

Prayers up to the Hip-Hop legend.

Dr. Dre

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Dr. Dre is currently in a Los Angeles hospital after suffering a brain aneurysm. 

TMZ reports that the Hip-Hop icon is currently at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Reportedly, Dre suffered the aneurysm Monday (Jan. 4) and he was rushed to the hospital by ambulance. He has been in the Intensive Care Unit ever since.

Fortunately, sources say he is in stable condition while doctors are running tests to figure out what is exactly wrong.

Prayers up to Dr. Dre and we wish him a full and speedy recovery.

This story is developing.

 

Dr. Dre Suffers Brain Aneurysm, Is In Hospital  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

