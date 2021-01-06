Gov. Larry Hogan is adjusting the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan, expanding priority lists.

“We’re going to be no longer waiting for all of the members of a particular priority group to be completed before we move on to begin that next group and the next group,” he said during a Tuesday press conference.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The next phase includes Marylanders over the age of 75, at-risk inmates and educators. Health officials expect to enter the next phase by the end of January.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @Ã¢â‚¬ËœwolbbaltimoreÃ¢â‚¬â„¢

Gov. Hogan Announces Update To Vaccination Priority Groups was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9: