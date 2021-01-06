Gov. Larry Hogan is adjusting the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan, expanding priority lists.
“We’re going to be no longer waiting for all of the members of a particular priority group to be completed before we move on to begin that next group and the next group,” he said during a Tuesday press conference.
The next phase includes Marylanders over the age of 75, at-risk inmates and educators. Health officials expect to enter the next phase by the end of January.
Source: CBS Baltimore
Gov. Hogan Announces Update To Vaccination Priority Groups was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com