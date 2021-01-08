1. Will Donald Trump Be Forced Out of Office before January 20?

What You Need To Know:

As news reports increase about Donald Trump’s consideration of pardoning himself, it’s obvious that the president believes support among his administration members like Mike Pence, has dwindled or crumbled altogether.

2. How Chaos at Capitol Reveals Ugly Truth About Law Enforcement & Race in America

What You Need To Know:

In the wake of yesterday’s breach of the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump protesters, politicians, journalists and activists have shined a spotlight on the difference between police response on yesterday and that of Black Lives Matter protests last summer.

3. Coronavirus Update: More Than Half of Covid-19 Spread Comes from People with No Symptoms

What You Need To Know:

According to a report by the Centers for Disease Control, nearly 60 percent of all Covid-19 transmissions may come from people who have no symptoms.

4. Suspect Awaiting Extradition For Shooting Death of 7-Year-Old Kennedy Maxie

What You Need To Know:

U.S. Marshals coordinated with Atlanta investigators to arrest 24-year-old Daquan Reed, a suspect in the shooting death of 7-year-old Kennedy Maxie who was hit by a stray bullet after Christmas shopping with her family on December 21st, 2020.

5. Why Are Redlined Communities More Vulnerable to Climate Change?

What You Need To Know:

Government housing policies such as redlining, have had lasting effects, from concentrating poverty, to stifling African American homeownership.

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

WATCH: What You Need To Know — January 8, 2021: Possible Trump Removal — The Ugly Truth — New Daily Covid Record was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9: