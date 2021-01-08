CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

LeBron James Teams Up with More Than a Vote For New Ad After Coup Attempt

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
San Antonio Spurs v Los Angeles Lakers

Source: Sean M. Haffey / Getty

A new commercial has been released following the protests-turned-riots that took place in D.C. with photos and news reports of that display mixed in with athletes protesting racial injustice.

This also comes as those same athletes have been criticized getting involved not only in protests, but also in politics and speaking their minds on social media and in person.  When it comes to wanting to make issues and injustices known, they have been often told to just “stick to sports.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Some have even “been vilified” to a point being called “un-American and un-patriotic.”

Still, those making a difference and beyond in the world of sports and beyond have not only cancelled out the outside noise or heard the criticisms and kept on moving, but also done more than that to help others make a difference nationwide and worldwide.

From Uproxx:

And after the events in Washington this week, when radical, violent Trump supporters stormed the United States Capitol building in a failed and short-lived — but no less horrifying — coup attempt, athletes around the country have called out the utter hypocrisy in the way they’ve been criticized in light of how the predominately white rioters in Washington were able to proceed mostly unabated.

On Friday, they put words and images to those sentiments in a powerful new ad for the More Than a Vote campaign.

This moves beyond being told to just “shut up and dribble.”  It reflects on the continued to mission to have those “disenfranchised voices” speak out for others to hear them.

The More Than a Vote organization played a crucial role in 2020 election when it came to voter registration.  They have vowed to continued to fight for those who “demand justice from those in power and to help those who have been victimized by our institutions for far too long.”

Here is the brand new ad from Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and and the Vote group:

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Sean M. Haffey and Getty Images

Tweet and Video Courtesy of Twitter and Uproxx

LeBron James Parody MAGA Hat Calling For The Arrest of Breonna Taylors Killers Gets Mixed Reactions
10 photos

LeBron James Teams Up with More Than a Vote For New Ad After Coup Attempt  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

LeBron James

Videos
Latest
Sounds About White: Capitol Terrorist Arrested With Zip-Ties…

A retired career military man who was equipped with plastic zip-tie restraints when he stormed the Capitol with the alleged…
01.15.21
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Nominated To Be…

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has been nominated by President-elect Joe Biden to be a vice chair of the Democratic…
01.15.21
Taco Bell Will Once Again Have Potatoes in…

Due to popular demand and after a huge outcry that resulted in an online petition, one popular fast-food restaurant is…
01.15.21
Biden Picks Jaime Harrison To Lead DNC As…

The appointment of Jaime Harrison to lead the Democratic National Committee drew attention to the shortcomings of his predecessor, DNC…
01.15.21
Rep. Cori Bush Called Out White Supremacy On…

The freshman congresswoman from Missouri, who is Black, also had sharp words for the Republican colleagues this week on another…
01.15.21
Viral Video Of Texas Pastor Shot and Killed…

This story is just one of many examples of why people are so upset with how the siege against The…
01.15.21
Jacob Blake Speaks For The 1st Time Since…

On August 23, 2020 Jacob Blake was shot in the back 7 times by Kenosha Police officers as his children…
01.15.21
U.S. Postal Service Supervisor Sentenced For Jacking Video…

If you were one of the many people suspicious of USPS stealing your items, this story is your AHA moment.
01.15.21
Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…

Kirbyjon Caldwell, who led Windsor Village United Methodist Church, was sentenced to six years in prison followed by one year…
01.14.21
House Votes To Impeach Donald Trump A Second…

A bipartisan coalition in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to impeach President Donald Trump for a single…
01.14.21
Close