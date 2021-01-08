LeBron James Teams Up with More Than a Vote For New Ad After Coup Attempt

A new commercial has been released following the protests-turned-riots that took place in D.C. with photos and news reports of that display mixed in with athletes protesting racial injustice.

This also comes as those same athletes have been criticized getting involved not only in protests, but also in politics and speaking their minds on social media and in person. When it comes to wanting to make issues and injustices known, they have been often told to just “stick to sports.”

Some have even “been vilified” to a point being called “un-American and un-patriotic.”

Still, those making a difference and beyond in the world of sports and beyond have not only cancelled out the outside noise or heard the criticisms and kept on moving, but also done more than that to help others make a difference nationwide and worldwide.

And after the events in Washington this week, when radical, violent Trump supporters stormed the United States Capitol building in a failed and short-lived — but no less horrifying — coup attempt, athletes around the country have called out the utter hypocrisy in the way they’ve been criticized in light of how the predominately white rioters in Washington were able to proceed mostly unabated. On Friday, they put words and images to those sentiments in a powerful new ad for the More Than a Vote campaign.

This moves beyond being told to just “shut up and dribble.” It reflects on the continued to mission to have those “disenfranchised voices” speak out for others to hear them.

The More Than a Vote organization played a crucial role in 2020 election when it came to voter registration. They have vowed to continued to fight for those who “demand justice from those in power and to help those who have been victimized by our institutions for far too long.”

Here is the brand new ad from Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and and the Vote group:

IT WAS NEVER ABOUT WHAT WE DID, IT’S ABOUT WHO WE ARE! @morethanavote 🙏🏾✊🏾🖤👑 pic.twitter.com/LGsGXmvZKE — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 8, 2021

