Gov. Hogan’s COVID-19 Relief Package Includes $750 For Maryland Families

There’s relief coming for Maryland families, individuals and small businesses reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced a $1 billion RELIEF Act Monday. It includes an income tax credit that would give a stimulus payment of $750 to families and $450 for individuals in the state.

Low-to-moderate income Marylanders who are Earned Income Tax Credit filers would qualify for this payment. That’s around 400,000 Marylanders.

The RELIEF Act also repeals state and local income taxes on unemployment benefits and makes a $300 million commitment to supporting small businesses with sales tax credits of up to $3,000 per month for four months, for a total of up to $12,000. The governor said this will help more than 55,000 smalls businesses in the state.

The governor’s office said the state has provided more than $700 million in emergency economic relief to date.

