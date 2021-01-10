CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Ravens Shut Down “King Henry” & Tennessee, Advance To AFC Divisional Round

The Baltimore Ravens took down the Tennessee Titans in a 20-13 AFC Wild Card match-up. 

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

The Baltimore Ravens took down the Tennessee Titans in a 20-13 AFC Wild Card match-up.

To much surprise, Derrick “King” Henry was shut down by the Baltimore Ravens defense. The Flock held the future Hall of Famer to 40 yards on 18 carries with no touchdowns. After Henry’s remarkable season and savage history against the Ravens, many expected him to carry the team through the game. A major statement was made by the Ravens defense.

It was a perfect game to continue a “NFL Super Wild Card” weekend that has been fun to watch. Baltimore and Tennessee battled through all four quarters with the game coming down to a late fourth quarter interception from Marcus Peters. It was beautiful too.

Lamar Jackson Silences the Doubters.

Going into this monumental game, critics were claiming that Lamar Jacksonis unreliable in the playoffs. In his first two years in the league, the superstar under performed in the post-season. With the latest victory in Tennessee, Jackson proves that he can get it done after week 17. “It feels great,” Jackson shared with ESPN’s Lisa Salters. “I’m happy we got it done.”

Check out his highlights from his first career post-season victory.

Next: Kansas City or Buffalo.

After this energetic win, the Baltimore Ravens are looking forward to a match up with the Bills or the Chiefs. Both opponents have proven their strength and per usual, the Chiefs have had some time off. Sending good vibes to the Flock for the journey ahead. The city is behind you.

Ravens Shut Down “King Henry” & Tennessee, Advance To AFC Divisional Round  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
The Self-Restraint Officer Eugene Goodman Showed The Capitol…

The self-restraint shown by Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman with the mob storming the U.S. Capitol is rarely used when…
01.11.21
White Florida Man Who Allegedly Paraded With Nancy…

Adam Johnson is suspected of being one of several members of domestic terrorists who attacked the U.S. Capitol.
01.11.21
Man Seen Taking Selfies At Pelosi’s Desk During…

You don’t need to do drugs ♫ is the song that rings through my head when Trump supporters decided to…
01.11.21
Woman Who Attacked Black Teen Over Lost Phone…

Miya Ponsetto, the 22-year-old woman who attacked the black teenager in a New York hotel lobby, sat down with Gayle…
01.08.21
IRS Reveals Some Taxpayers Won’t Automatically Receive Stimulus…

The IRS reveals some people eligible for the latest stimulus check will not receive it automatically.
01.11.21
After Twitter Suspended His Account, Facebook Is Indefinitely…

After all of the racist and outright crazy sh*t that he has said on Twitter that many have warned would…
01.08.21
Trump Might Actually Be Removed From Office. The…

A growing bipartisan Congressional coalition is demanding for the president to be removed from office immediately even though there are…
01.08.21
African American Man On Phone Call
Oh Rudy, Not Again. Giuliani Leaves Voicemail For…

Last year saw a lot of Rudy moments as Rudy Giuliani made many headlines with his actions defending Trumps actions…
01.07.21
The Twitterverse Thanks Stacey Abrams For Turning Georgia…

Though Republicans were successful in their efforts to rob Abrams of the prize in the 2018 gubernatorial election, they failed…
01.07.21
What Charges Can The Terrorists Who Broke Into…

Hundreds of pro-Trump rioters turned domestic terrorists illegally broke into the US Capitol Building on Wednesday afternoon as Congress was…
01.07.21
Close