Rickey Smiley Morning Show
RSMS Trending Topic: 9 Days Left Of Donald Trump, What Would You Do? [WATCH]

Today is January 11th and the Inauguration day is January 20th. That means we have 9 more days of Donald Trump! The question on everyone’s mind is: Are we going to ride this out or does he need to go before then?  So that brings us to our question if you were in Congress or had the final decision what would you do and why?

Just ride it out, use the 25th Amendment to get rid of him now, or go through the impeachment process.

 

