WATCH: What You Need To Know — January 12, 2021: Trump Impeachment — Coronavirus Update — New Round Of PPP Loans

1. Democrats Press On with Trump Impeachment

What You Need To Know:

As the Trump administration draws to a close, the efforts to impeach Donald Trump are more concrete. Monday, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) attempted to pass an unanimous resolution calling on the Vice President and the remaining Trump cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove the president from office.

2. Black Capitol Police Officer, First Black Female Chief Celebrated After Capitol Riots

What You Need To Know:

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is being called a hero after a video of him being chased by an all-White, angry mob of Trump supporters went viral last week.

3. Coronavirus Update: Health Officials Call for Drastic Change to Vaccination Rollout As Hospitalizations Soar

What You Need To Know:

Health officials are working to speed up vaccinations nationwide as the country has recorded more than 100,000 Covid-19 hospitalizations for 40 days in a row.

4. Officers Who Wrongfully Detained Black Girls at Gunpoint Will Not Be Charged

What You Need To Know:

Aurora, Colorado Police officers Madisen Moen and Darian Dasko will not be charged for wrongfully detaining a Black woman and four young girls at gunpoint on August 2, 2020.

5. Here’s What The New Round Of PPP Loans Means For Black-Owned Businesses

What You Need To Know:

The new $900 billion Covid-19 recovery stimulus bill includes a new $284.45 billion round of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funding, with some major tweaks aimed at fixing some of the issues with the first round.

