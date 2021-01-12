CLOSE
Hair
HomeHair

Ciara Gives Us Hair Envy On The Cover Of Self Magazine

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021 - Hollywood Party Arrivals

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

Ciara served all kinds of hair goals on the January cover issue of SELF Magazine. The singer, dancer, and mother of three graced the cover in chunky rope twists that fell over her shoulder. She wore a plaid blazer that featured large spikes on the back and shoulders.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In the caption, SELF magazine wrote, “@ciara is our January cover star! ⭐ In her interview with @letashy, the singer, mother, and businesswoman discusses stepping up to the challenges she’s faced throughout the pandemic—which include making sure her kids keep up with remote learning, launching several business projects, and, you know, giving birth. “I literally made my first push with Win and then [my obstetrician] was like, ‘She needs a mask on. Get a mask on,’” Ciara tells SELF. “My mask was pretty good. I could still breathe alright through it, so that was good. But it was like, ‘Wow. This is crazy. I’m having to deliver a baby with a mask. What in the world?’”

 

 

Ciara has been celebrating consecutive wins over the last couple of years. She recently announced her progress since she joined the Weight Watchers team as a brand ambassador. After giving birth to her third child in July, the singer lost 28 of her 50 lbs goal. She also launched her fashion house, The House of Love, Respect, & Care, a philanthropic mission that donates to causes that support individuals, communities and positive initiatives focused on inclusivity, environmental responsibility and social justice.

I am obsessed with Ciara’s simple braided and twisted hairstyles. There’s something about reverting back to Black staple childhood styles on the cover of a magazine that excites me. There’s not one woman of color who hasn’t worn these styles growing up. What do you think? Are you loving Ciara’s SELF cover?

Ciara Gives Us Hair Envy On The Cover Of Self Magazine  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Ciara

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Black Capitol Police Officer Fired After Punching Trump…

According to published reports, the woman, who was actually a Capitol police officer, was terminated after the video of the…
01.13.21
Ex-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder Will Be Charged ‘Soon’…

Ex-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, who was in office during what's become known as the Flint Water Crisis, was expected to…
01.13.21
Three Dem Congress Members Test Positive For COVID-19…

The fallout for Donald Trump's cracker insurrection continues and now could have led to a super spreader event among Congress…
01.13.21
Capitol Police Fallout Puts Spotlight On White Supremacists…

An investigation into the U.S. Capitol Police's suspected involvement with the domestic terrorists who illegally stormed the Capitol has drawn…
01.13.21
FBI Probing Capitol Police Who Assisted The Capitol…

For the past four years Donald Trump has radicalized white supremacists across the board with his white nationalist rhetoric and…
01.12.21
Black U.S. Capitol Police Officer Hailed As Hero…

In one of the most harrowing images to emerge from the so-called insurrection, Eugene Goodman averted the angry mob away…
01.12.21
Folks Think Someone Knew About Capitol Hill Attack…

As if what happened at The U.S. Capitol wasn’t bad enough, now folks it’s being bantered about that someone on…
01.12.21
The Self-Restraint Officer Eugene Goodman Showed The Capitol…

The self-restraint shown by Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman with the mob storming the U.S. Capitol is rarely used when…
01.11.21
White Florida Man Who Allegedly Paraded With Nancy…

Adam Johnson is suspected of being one of several members of domestic terrorists who attacked the U.S. Capitol.
01.11.21
Man Seen Taking Selfies At Pelosi’s Desk During…

You don’t need to do drugs ♫ is the song that rings through my head when Trump supporters decided to…
01.11.21
Close